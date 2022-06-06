Zendaya takes over the MTV Movie & TV Awards with awards for Euphoria and Spider-Man

Zendaya was the big winner of the night at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, after receiving the awards for HBO’s popular show ‘Euphoria’ and the successful Marvel film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

The Hollywood star took home the Best Performance award in a show, following her acclaimed portrayal of Rue Bennett in the series, after being nominated with her co-star Sydney Sweeney, The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, and Pam & Tommy’s Lily James.

However, her Euphoria co-star did receive the award for Best Fight, for her performance opposite Alexa Demie in the fight between Cassie and Maddy. The fan-favorite show was also honored with the Best Show award.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ received the Best Movie award, following worldwide success at the box office, with Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland taking home the award for Best Performance in a Movie for his role as Spider-Man.

The film had several nominations including Best Hero category, which ended up going to Scarlett Johansson in the Disney film ‘Black Widow’ and Best Villain, but was ultimately given to Daniel Radcliffe in ‘The Lost City.’

Tom and Zendaya were nominated for Best Kiss in one of the most emotional scenes in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ competing against Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, however they lost to Poopies and The Snake in ‘Jackass Forever.’