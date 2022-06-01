Zendaya shares sweet birthday message for boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya celebrated Tom Holland’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. The actress, who’s been involved with Tom since last year and is normally very private about her personal life, shared a rare post alongside him.

The photo is black and white and shows Zendaya and Tom hugging. While Zendaya smiles, Tom looks straight at the camera. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she wrote.

While Tom and Zendaya have been dating for the past year, they have been linked together since 2017, when there were rumors of the two dating. Over the past year, the two have been photographed together in a variety of situations, with both supporting each other with their projects. In April of this year, the two were photographed in Boston, where Zendaya was shooting her film “The Challengers.” In February, the two were spotted in Italy.

The past two years have been huge for both Tom and Zendaya, with them climbing up the ranks amongst the world’s most influential celebrities. While both of them starred in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” they also had big solo projects, with Zendaya starring in “Euphoria” and Holland starring in “Uncharted,” another blockbuster.