All the Marvel stars who made it to the Met Gala

On Monday, May 2, the 2022 Met Gala returned just a few months after 2021’s postponed ceremony in September.

While it’s widely known that the Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, drawing in the more important names in the entertainment industry, there was another major celebration happening across the country at the same time: the Los Angeles premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stars from the latest Marvel film missed out on the New York City spectacle, showing up to the famous El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to premiere the film. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, and more put on their Monday best to promote the film, marking the 28th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still, some Marvel stars managed to make their way to the Met Gala, including some recently-announced stars who are expected to make their MCU debut very soon.

Bad Bunny made his very first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, which comes following the announcement that he’s joining the MCU with the lead role in The Dead, a character that exists within the Spider-Man universe.

Another star who is set to join the popular franchise is Sydney Sweeney, who also made her first appearance at the event. Shortly after season two of Euphoria ended, Sweeney joined Marvel Studios as part of the cast of Madame Web beside Dakota Johnson, who was also in attendance.

Gemma Chan is another new star who showed off her outfit on the red carpet, recently being introduced as Sersi in Eternals.

In addition to all these new MCU faces, a mainstay in the Marvel Universe was also spotted at the Met Gala. Bucky Barnes himself, Sebastian Stan, has been a part of the beloved films since Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. On Monday, he made a statement by wearing head-to-toe hot pink for fashion’s biggest night.