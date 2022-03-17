Ryan Reynolds can’t explain his kissing scenes to his kids

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters don’t understand why their dad kisses other women in movies. He doesn’t know what to say either. In a Q&A, Reynolds was put on the spot when a young boy in the audience asked him whether his kissing scenes with Zoe Saldaña were real.
Reynolds stars in “The Adam Project,” a new film about a guy who travels in time. The film hosted some screenings with audience members, who had some questions after watching it. “This is for Ryan,” said a little boy. “In the scene where you’re kissing the girl, was that real?” he asked, pretty abruptly. The audience instantly cracked up. “Whoa!” Ryan said. “This is the best Q&A ever,” said Jennifer Garner, who also stars in “The Adam Project.”
Ryan then provided a funny response yet he also addressed how difficult it is for kids to understand, especially his daughters. “I guess it was kinda… kinda real. But, how do I answer this? Is this being broadcast everywhere?” Ryan asked. “I didn’t mean it? This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain it to my own kids. But they watch this and they’re like ‘Daddy… what are you doing? It’s exactly the tactic I would use on them. Not anger, just disappointment,” he concluded his answer.
The video, which was shared on Netflix Geeked account, prompted a variety of hilarious comments from people. “That kid knew what he was doing,” someone wrote. “The kid was setting a trap,” wrote someone else.
Reynolds and Lively have three daughters, Inez, Betty and James. Reynolds has been very busy, acting in a variety of projects that range from original stuff like “The Adam Project” and “Free Guy,” to his established “Deadpool” franchise, which is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, he announced he’d be taking a break from acting, explaining that he wants to spend some time with his family. “The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” he said in an interview.