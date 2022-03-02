Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees: ‘They need protection’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds feel “lucky and fortunate” to be able to donate to Ukrainian refugees, amid the ongoing conflict caused by Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.

The two Hollywood stars announced their partnership with the non-profit organization USA for UNHCR, matching donations up to $1 million to provide aid for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

And during his latest interview, the actor said they felt “like it was the right thing to do,” helping to bring more people “into the conversation,” as it was revealed by the UN Refugee Agency that there were more than 520,000 refugees from Ukraine in neighboring countries as of 1 March.

“It’s been incredible. We are lucky enough and fortunate enough that we can do it, and also, I cannot imagine what it is like to have to leave your home and I can’t imagine what it is like to leave your home in an hour’s notice,” he stated.

The non-profit USA for UNHCR stated that “Those fleeing for their lives need immediate shelter, protection and safety,” while EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson declared that they “should be prepared for millions” of refugees to arrive.