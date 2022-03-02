Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Polish border after abandoning car in Ukraine

Sean Penn continues working on his documentary about Russia’s invasion, making his way to the Polish border on foot, after having to abandon his car in Ukraine.

The 61-year-old actor is now giving an update about his experience in the middle of the conflict, detailing that he and his crew have fled the country, “Myself and two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road.”

“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,“ the actor wrote, posting a photo of himself walking on the side of a road in the Eastern European country.

©Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press





The filmmaker previously met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. He was also photographed attending a news conference at the Presidential Office in Kyiv, where he confirmed his involvement in a documentary that promises to tell the truth about the ongoing invasion.

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and If he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle,” Penn stated, “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”