Ukrainian star Milla Jovovich shares emotional message amid conflict in her home country: ‘I am heartbroken’

Milla Jovovich is opening up about the current conflict taking place in her home country of Ukraine, revealing that she is “heartbroken and dumbstruck” about the Russian invasion.

The 46-year-old actress shared an emotional message, admitting she is still “trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine.”

“My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding,” she wrote, explaining that her “blood” and “roots” come from both Russia and Ukraine.

“I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them,“ she shared.

The star took a moment to share information on social media about organizations that are now providing aid, and accepting donations, for people in the Eastern European country.

Jovovich stated that she still remembers the war in her father’s “homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”

The actress, who is the daughter of a Russian mother and a Serbian father, was born in Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, and spent her childhood in Russia before moving to Los Angeles in the early 80s.