Madonna shows support for Ukraine with new ‘Sorry’ remix video: ‘We are praying for you’

Madonna has shown her support for Ukraine, joining the list of celebrities commenting on Russia’s invasion, describing it as a “pointless and greed driven invasion” of Ukraine.

The legendary singer took to Instagram to post a fan-made remix video of her popular song ‘Sorry,’ featuring clips of the star dancing along with footage of the tragic events taking place in the Eastern European country.

“Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine. We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!” Madonna wrote, declaring that war “MUST be stopped” and stating that the Russian president has “Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence.”

The video shows the juxtaposition of different historic images, including the face of Adolf Hitler photoshopped over Vladimir Putin.

Fans of the singer recognize her song ‘Sorry’ as it was previously used to protest barbaric events, including during her ‘Confessions Tour’ when footage of Hitler, Dick Cheney, Osama bin Laden, and George W. Bush was shown on the screens of the stage.

She also took a moment to ask everyone to support Ukraine and send aid, “Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine who’s lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment !!”