Blake Lively slams Instagram page for posting ‘disturbing’ photos of her and Ryan Reynolds’ kids

Blake Lively is putting her foot down to protect her children‘s privacy.

The actress took to Instagram this week to call out an Instagram page spreading photos of her family. In the comment section, Blake asked the moderator of the page--which posts photos of celebrities and their childrren--to delete a post that showed a paparazzi photo of herself and husband Ryan Reynolds walking with their three daughters.

Lively, who expressed her disapproval of paparazzi photographing her kids in the past, started her comment by writing, “This is so disturbing.”

She went on to write, “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.”

“Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT,” the actress concluded.

After leaving her comment, Lively’s fans flooded the comments section to echo her sentiments, asking the account to take the photos down. After the account finally removed the post, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude for those who helped with the removal.

“Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children,” she wrote. “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

Blake shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Reynolds. Back in July, the mother of three shared a message on social media in response to a series of paparazzi photos of her family, describing the “frightening” story behind the images.

“You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” she wrote at the time. “The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.”

Lively went on to write, “A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see,” adding that she attempted to “calmly approach” that photographer, who “would run away” before re-appearing to “jump out again at the next block.”

She added, “Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children? ... Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children. C‘mon. Get with the times.”

Unfortunately, despite posting impassioned messages like this months ago, Blake still has to deal with the same problems again and again.