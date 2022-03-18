Oscar Isaac wears skirt to ‘Moon Knight’ screening: See his look!
Oscar Isaac wears skirt to ‘Moon Knight’ screening: See his look!

The actor stars in the new original series from Marvel Studios

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Oscar Isaac rocked a skirt to a special screening of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knightthis week. The Golden Globe winner, dressed in Thom Browne, stepped out on Thursday wearing a﻿ pleated skirt teamed with a matching grey flannel blazer, white oxford shirt, black 4-bar socks and pebble grain boots to the screening held at the British Museum in London.

Oscar Isaac wore Thom Browne to a screening of 'Moon Knight' on March 17
Oscar Isaac wore Thom Browne to a screening of ‘Moon Knight’ on March 17

“What style of Oscar Isaac [fire emoji],” one Instagram user commented on photos shared by Marvel Studios. Another wrote, “True men wear kilts.”

The actor was joined by his Moon Knight co-stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke at the screening on March 17. Oscar plays Steven Grant/Mr. Knight and Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the live-action series.

'Moon Knight' premieres March 30
‘Moon Knight’ premieres March 30

Moon Knight follows gift-shop employee Steven Grant, “who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” per Marvel. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 30

