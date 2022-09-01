Zendaya looked effortlessly chic cheering Serena Williams at the US Open

Zendaya looked effortlessly chic attending the US Open, supporting the tennis legend Serena Williams. The ‘Euphoria’ star was spotted in New York City walking into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The actress was accompanied by her mother Claire Stoermer, wearing a casual and elegant look, with a long-sleeved black sweater over a floral silk slip dress, which was described by Vogue as the “sexiest summer dress.”

The Hollywood star paired the look with black leather boot heels and minimal jewelry. Zendaya was photographed watching the game with a pair of gold-trimmed aviator eyeglasses.

The mother-daughter duo had a great time cheering on Serena, with other celebrities spotted enjoying the game, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tiger Woods and Jared Leto.

The famous Hadid sisters showed their two different styles while attending the game, with Gigi wearing a sleek all-red look with wide-leg pants and a backless top, paired with a matching Louis Vuitton clutch, and Off-White x Air Jordan sneakers.

While Bella looked ready for a tennis match, wearing a Nike track jacket and a low-rise khaki knee-length skirt, paired with a white Prada Cleo bag, Nike x Jacquemus sneakers, high white socks, and a zig-zag headband.