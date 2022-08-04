Zendaya channels ‘Barbie’ aesthetic posing in all-pink ensemble for Valentino

Zendaya continues to be the muse of Valentino. After stunning in Valentino’s Spring 2022 ‘Rendez Vous’ earlier this year, the actress is being featured in a new campaign looking pretty in pink for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s ‘Pink PP’ Fall 2022 collection.

The fashion icon and Hollywood star, who was recently involved in some online controversy, is posing alongside F1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, with the Barbie inspired aesthetic.

“One color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, one color to summarize everything I like in fashion and everything that I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a loud symbol for equality and love,” Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli declared.

Piccioli also explained his decision to choose Zendaya for the campaign, revealing that for him “It was almost natural” to find someone “that could embrace the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity.”

He continued, “I chose Zendaya and Lewis for the PINK PP for the same reason I created this color: beautiful souls that use their voice and talent to unify, integrate, build.”

The actress continues to prove her influence in the fashion world, wearing a pink oversized blazer layered over a sheer cami, sleek tailored trousers, a quilted shoulder bag and embellished tassel-style earrings.

“The idea of Pink as a barrier breaker was born long ago. With my work I must be able to tell and share my values through one single picture and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one color,” Piccioli declared.