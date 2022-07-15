Loading the player...

Zendaya suffered minor injury in cooking accident

“Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell,” her assistant Darnell Appling wrote while she received medical attention.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

It seems Zendaya will not be making any new recipes in the kitchen any time soon. The 25-year-old Hollywood star, who is preparing to take an important step in her career, shared with her fans and followers a minor accident she suffered while cooking.

The recent Emmy nominee documented the painful moment on Instagram Stories, showing a photo of her perfectly manicured finger with a bandage, writing, “See now… this is why I don’t cook.”

Zendaya went on to show a photo in the hospital while getting medical care, writing “Update” and revealing that it was her first time getting stitches. “Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” adding a heart emoji. In the photo the actress can be seen getting stitches on her finger.

The star was accompanied by her assistant Darnell Appling while receiving medical attention. “Never a dull moment with Zendaya no pun intended,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji. “Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell,” Darnell added.

Zendaya is now a frontrunner for the 2022 Emmy Awards for her work in ‘Euphoria,’ while her co-star Sydney Sweeney earned two Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus.’

