Zendaya suffered minor injury in cooking accident

It seems Zendaya will not be making any new recipes in the kitchen any time soon. The 25-year-old Hollywood star, who is preparing to take an important step in her career, shared with her fans and followers a minor accident she suffered while cooking.

The recent Emmy nominee documented the painful moment on Instagram Stories, showing a photo of her perfectly manicured finger with a bandage, writing, “See now… this is why I don’t cook.”

Zendaya went on to show a photo in the hospital while getting medical care, writing “Update” and revealing that it was her first time getting stitches. “Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” adding a heart emoji. In the photo the actress can be seen getting stitches on her finger.

©Zendaya on Instagram





The star was accompanied by her assistant Darnell Appling while receiving medical attention. “Never a dull moment with Zendaya no pun intended,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji. “Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell,” Darnell added.

Zendaya is now a frontrunner for the 2022 Emmy Awards for her work in ‘Euphoria,’ while her co-star Sydney Sweeney earned two Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus.’