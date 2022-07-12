Zendaya is preparing to take an important step in her career

Zendaya is preparing to take a new step on her career in the entertainment industry, following the success of the HBO series ‘Euphoria’ and her role in the latest Spider-Man installment next to boyfriend Tom Holland, the Hollywood star is now talking about making her directorial debut.

“It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it,” Zendaya explained about her plans to direct an episode of the hit series, revealing that in the past season she “didn’t have enough time.”

And while “unfortunately” the actress “wasn’t able to this time around,” she says she wants to make time for it, as the highly anticipated third season of the show is quickly approaching.

“I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, next season probably,” Zendaya declared.

The 25-year-old star, who is making headlines for her flawless fashion choices, has had plenty of experience from her career in the film industry, after working closely with ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson, and director Denis Villeneuve in ‘Dune,’ there is no doubt that Zendaya will be making a great job as director.

The actress previously spoke about pursuing a different career in music, revealing that while she enjoys recording and singing, she is not ready for the level of fame that comes with being a pop star.

“I was talking to Sam [Levinson] about this earlier. I was like I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star,” she said, explaining, “It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like.”