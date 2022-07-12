Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, ‘Stranger Things’ and more

The 2022 Emmys will be hosted this September 12th, on NBC and Peacock. Today, at 11:30 AM, nominees were unveiled in a virtual ceremony hosted by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.
The Emmys are the most important awards for television, with over 17,000 members of the Television Accademy voting for their favorite shows and performances of the year. Categories include best drama, comedy, and limited series.
This year, Netflix was one of the big winners, earning nominations for hit shows like “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.” “Squid Game” is worth highlighting, being one of the first foreign shows to earn top Emmy nominations including Best Drama and a variety of acting nods for Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo. It’s one of the most nominated shows of the evening.
HBO also earned several nominations for ongoing shows like “Succession”, “Barry” and “Euphoria”, and for their limited series, “White Lotus” “Station Eleven.”
Oscar Isaac earned his first Emmy nomination for his work in “Scenes from a Marriage.” Zendaya is a frontrunner come Emmy night for her work in “Euphoria.” Sydney Sweeney earned two Emmy nominations for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.” This is her first time getting Emmy recogtion. Melanie Lynskey earned her first Emmy nomination for her work in the critically acclaimed series “Yellowjackets,” which was also nominated for Best Drama.
Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees.
Best Drama
- “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- “Euphoria” (HBO Max)
- “Ozark” (Netflix)
- “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- “Squid Game” (Netflix)
- “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
- “Succession” (HBO)
- “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Best Comedy
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Best Limited Series
- “Dopesick” (Hulu)
- “The Dropout” (Hulu)
- “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
- “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
- “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Best Actress, Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Actor, Comedy
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Best Actress, Drama
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Supporting Actress, Drama
- Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Best Actor, Drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Supporting Actor, Drama
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- John Turturro, “Severance”
- Christopher Walken, “Severance”
- Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Best Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
- Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
- Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
- Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
- Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
- Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
- Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
- Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
- Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
- Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
Variety Talk Series
- “Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
- “Nailed It”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”