Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, ‘Stranger Things’ and more

The 2022 Emmys will be hosted this September 12th, on NBC and Peacock. Today, at 11:30 AM, nominees were unveiled in a virtual ceremony hosted by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

The Emmys are the most important awards for television, with over 17,000 members of the Television Accademy voting for their favorite shows and performances of the year. Categories include best drama, comedy, and limited series.

This year, Netflix was one of the big winners, earning nominations for hit shows like “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.” “Squid Game” is worth highlighting, being one of the first foreign shows to earn top Emmy nominations including Best Drama and a variety of acting nods for Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo. It’s one of the most nominated shows of the evening.

HBO also earned several nominations for ongoing shows like “Succession”, “Barry” and “Euphoria”, and for their limited series, “White Lotus” “Station Eleven.”

Oscar Isaac earned his first Emmy nomination for his work in “Scenes from a Marriage.” Zendaya is a frontrunner come Emmy night for her work in “Euphoria.” Sydney Sweeney earned two Emmy nominations for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.” This is her first time getting Emmy recogtion. Melanie Lynskey earned her first Emmy nomination for her work in the critically acclaimed series “Yellowjackets,” which was also nominated for Best Drama.

Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees.

©GettyImages



The cast of HBO’s Euphoria.

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO Max)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Best Comedy