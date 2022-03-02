Cassie Howard has a rocky love life, but Sydney Sweeney and her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino might be ready to walk the aisle. The Euphoria actress recently sparked engagement rumors after rocking a jaw-dropping diamond ring.

Is Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney engaged? Actress sparks rumors after rocking a jaw-dropping diamond ring

Sweeney stepped out with the sparkler in a casual look that included a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings, sunglasses, and her go-to Ugg boots.

Sydney Sweeney debuts new red hair and wears what appears to be a diamond engagement ring while chatting with a friend.

According to Elle magazine, the 24-year-old actress has been dating the Chicago-based restaurateur since 2018 and tends to keep their relationship private.