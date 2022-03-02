Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 19, 2022
Celebrity engagements

Is Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney engaged? Actress sparks rumors after rocking a jaw-dropping diamond ring

The 24-year-old actress has been dating a Chicago-based restaurateur since 2018

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Cassie Howard has a rocky love life, but Sydney Sweeney and her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino might be ready to walk the aisle. The Euphoria actress recently sparked engagement rumors after rocking a jaw-dropping diamond ring.

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney©GrosbyGroup
GALLERY
Sweeney stepped out with the sparkler in a casual look that included a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings, sunglasses, and her go-to Ugg boots.

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney©GrosbyGroup
GALLERY
Sydney Sweeney debuts new red hair and wears what appears to be a diamond engagement ring while chatting with a friend.

According to Elle magazine, the 24-year-old actress has been dating the Chicago-based restaurateur since 2018 and tends to keep their relationship private.

InStyle And Kate Spade Dinner At Spring Place©GettyImages
GALLERY
Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Another castmembers of Euphoria giving love a chance are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike. The pair recently shared a photo of them kissing, confirming the rumors of their romance. Fike shared the photo on his Instagram stories while Schafer shared a clip playing with their food.

Schafer and Fike met on the set of Euphoria, and quickly sparked rumors of romance after being photographed holding hands as they left a restaurant together.

