Is Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney engaged? Actress sparks rumors after rocking a jaw-dropping diamond ring

Cassie Howard has a rocky love life, but Sydney Sweeney and her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino might be ready to walk the aisle. The Euphoria actress recently sparked engagement rumors after rocking a jaw-dropping diamond ring.
Sweeney stepped out with the sparkler in a casual look that included a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings, sunglasses, and her go-to Ugg boots.
According to Elle magazine, the 24-year-old actress has been dating the Chicago-based restaurateur since 2018 and tends to keep their relationship private.
Another castmembers of Euphoria giving love a chance are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike. The pair recently shared a photo of them kissing, confirming the rumors of their romance. Fike shared the photo on his Instagram stories while Schafer shared a clip playing with their food.
Schafer and Fike met on the set of Euphoria, and quickly sparked rumors of romance after being photographed holding hands as they left a restaurant together.