The state of euphoria that Euphoria is giving viewers is unparalleled, and social media is being impacted in multiple ways. Following the much-anticipated return of HBO’s hit teen drama, Pinterest searches for “Euphoria makeup” have skyrocketed by 400%. When it comes to wardrobe, the multi-award-winning show also means business.

If you are a fan of the show, you know that each character has a distinct aesthetic that boldly signifies their role. With many people wanting to replicate Jules’ shimmery color palette or Kat’s gothic eyeshadow, the team at WeThrift shared with HOLA! USA, where you can shop the exact makeup products the girls wear on the show.