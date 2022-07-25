Why Keke Palmer should be celebrated instead of being compared to Zendaya: ‘An incomparable talent’

Keke Palmer is not here for any comparisons! The successful Hollywood star, who is enjoying the success of her new film ‘Nope’ achieving $44 million during its opening weekend, has shared her thoughts on the constant comparison of her career to Zendaya’s.

Loading the player...

And while there’s no doubt Zendaya has had tremendous success in the entertainment industry, Keke has had her own incredible achievements throughout her career, and she is making sure people understand why she should be celebrated without being compared to anyone.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever,” Keke wrote on social media. “The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

She also declared that she has been “a leading lady since I was 11 years old,” and has over “100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE.”

The 28-year-old actress concluded by saying that she has “had a blessed career thus far,” and is grateful for her success. “I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Fans of the star showed their support and praised her for sharing her thoughts, highlighting her talent and charisma and her latest thrilling performance in Jordan Peele’s horror film ‘Nope.’