Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Tom Holland and Zendaya have fans going wild after “reports” of an engagement started floating around Twitter. On Tuesday, the account The Pop Hive wrote, “Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!” Along with an adorable photo of the couple smiling at each other. However, the account with over 165k followers, which is not verified, did not share any details as to where these “reports” came from.

.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! pic.twitter.com/21fja5puYz — Pop Hive (@thepophive) November 30, 2022

The tweet has over 490k likes at the time of this publication along with 42.3k retweets. “Tom is gonna be Mr. Zendaya now,” wrote one user. “But he’s so short,” replied another.

Aside from the tweets, there haven’t been any credible outlets or sources that have confirmed the engagement. The marriage speculation seemed to start last week after a US Weekly insider said they seem “serious and permanent.” According to the source, they’re both “in settling down mode” and “absolutely” planning for a “real future together.”

It wouldn’t be that big of a surprise if the couple did make the next step and left it private. In 2021 Holland told GQ, one of the downsides of their fame is privacy is no longer in their control. “A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said, adding, “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

The Uncharted star has also made it clear he doesn’t want to discuss their relationship unless she’s around. “This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,“ he said.