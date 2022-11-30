The Prince and Princess of Wales are stateside! The royal couple kicked off their visit to Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 30, marking their first trip to the United States since 2014.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,“ Prince William said.

“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness,” he added. “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.”

The heir to the British throne also thanked the people of Boston. He said, “I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead.”

Scroll to see photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ arrival...