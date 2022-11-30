Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 is in full swing, and the prestigious Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana took their Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria fashion show to Miami. The exclusive event was held at the emblematic Surf Club hotel and hosted several celebrities, including Marc Anthony and his fiancée Nadia Ferreira, Maluma, and Quincy.

During the fashion show, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana spent time with Latin music stars and even soundtracked Celia Cruz.