Ariana Grande shares rare selfie with her husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving her fans a glimpse of what she has been up to lately. The singer and actress took to social media to share how this holiday season she is keeping her love ones super close. The 29-year-old star posted a rare snap with her husband Dalton Gomez as part of a carousel of pictures that also included their dog.

The 27-year-old luxury real estate agent and the award-winning sensation married in May 2021, and pictures of them two together is rare as both prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“They’re a great fit together,” a source told PEOPLE after they tied the knot. “Dalton’s entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He’s young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.”

Another source added that “He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn’t like attention. He isn’t impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her.”

In October, the “God is a woman” interpreter debuted a new hair transformation for her upcoming role in Wicked. The talented singer is preparing for her most exciting role in her acting career, and she is already getting into character with a stunning hair makeover.

©Ariana Grande on Instagram





The star achieved the perfect honey blonde hair and shared the transformation with her fans and followers on social media, with a casual selfie, captioned “new earrings,” which let’s face it, no one was really looking at the jewelry.

Wicked is set to be released December 2024, starring Ariana as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. “I love her, truly,” Erivo said during a recent interview, when asked about her co-star. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.”