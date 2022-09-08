Cynthia Erivo shares her experience working with Ariana Grande: ‘I’m excited for both of us’

Cynthia Erivo is booked and busy! The Hollywood star has many projects in line, including the film adaptation of the fan-favorite musical ‘Wicked,’ acting alongside Ariana Grande, recently giving an update on the project.

The actress is talking about her experience on the set of the film, portraying Elphaba, while the iconic singer is playing Glinda. Cynthia took a moment to praise Ariana, giving an insight of what it’s like to work with her.

“I love her, truly,” the actress said. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.”

It seems the two stars are getting along just fine, and fans are excited to see their chemistry on the big screen.

Cynthia also talked about her portrayal of the Blue Fairy in ‘Pinocchio,’ in which she will sing the popular song ‘When You Wish Upon a Star.’

“She’s a fairy in the fullest way,” she said. “You don’t get to do that kind of thing very often, so to be able to play her and look like that was really just special. Like, the little girl in me was jumping up and down inside. I was really, really pleased.”

‘Pinocchio’ is set to be released September 8 on Disney Plus, while ‘Wicked’ was said to start production in June 2022.