Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo share exciting ‘Wicked’ update

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared a small but exciting update of “Wicked.” Erivo and Grande both shared posts hiding some photos for fans of the movie. They also commented on each other’s posts, leaving encouraging messages.

Erivo’s post features her singing, something that impressed her followers and showed off her incredible range. It also includes photos of herself reading the film’s script, and a short clip of herself and Grande hugging, with the latter clearly excited to be working with Erivo. “just beyond. i love youuuu!” wrote Grande.

Grande’s post is similar, made out of a variety of photos taken over the past few weeks, including a photo of her husband, Dalton Gomez. The last photo of the post shows her and Erivo, laughing as they read the film’s script. “I love you Xx,” wrote Erivo in the comments.

“Wicked” is one of the most awaited films in recent memory, with there being plans of making it since 2016. The film faced a variety of delays due to casting changes and Covid-19, but it’s finally en route to production. It will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who has some musical experience and directed “In The Heights,” and started rehearsals process this July. According to reports, the film will include new songs, with there being at least four new ones that could be in the final cut of the movie.