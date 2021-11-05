Two witches: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in new ‘Wicked’ film

The cast has been revealed! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be starring in the new film adaption of the iconic Broadway musical, with the 28-year-old pop star as Glinda and the 34-year-old movie star as Elphaba.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the filmmaker took to Instagram to announce the news with an emotional photo of the two leading stars, captioned “These two witches!!” adding “wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!”

Cynthia also shared her excitement on social media, showing the flowers Ariana sent her, along with a very sweet note that read, “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn‘t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”

The actress made sure to send Ariana a flower arrangement, sharing her appreciation for her co-star by writing, “Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you,” adding, “I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.”

Fans of the singer were thrilled with the casting decision, as Ariana previously said how much she loves the musical, even in a 2011 tweet, describing Glinda as her “dream role” and admitting she would want to play the famous witch “at some point” in her life.

Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2011

And while there’s still more news to come for the long-awaited project, this initial cast has not disappointed fans of the show, with Cynthia being one of the most talented actresses, being a two-time Oscar nominee and a Grammy winner.

The Broadway musical is based on ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,’ centered around Elphaba’s life before becoming the Wicked Witch of the West from the famous film ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.’