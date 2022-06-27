Ariana Grande shared the most adorable throwback video just in time for her birthday

Ariana Grande shared the most adorable throwback video from when she was a kid, just in time for her birthday! The famous pop star, who recently had some sweet words to share after her brother Frankie Grande’s wedding ceremony, is showing that her love for Disney characters started when she was just a child.

The 29-year-old star posted a family video of herself, wearing the cutest outfit, a black dress with a white collared shirt, high white socks and tiny earrings. in the clip she can be seen getting ready to go out, putting on her shoes and talking to the camera.

She then goes on to say “What do you think I am, Peter Pan or something?” referencing the animated character that is known for never growing up, responding to the person recording her.

Ariana’s ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo commented on the adorable video, wishing her a happy birthday and adding heart emojis, “Happy birthday beautiful love you.”

The singer recently took to Instagram to congratulate her brother after getting married in a Star Wars themed ceremony, which was officiated by their mom Joan Grande.

Ariana described the newly married couple as “Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls,” congratulating them for their union. ”I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games,” she declared.