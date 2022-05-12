Ariana Grande gets emotional after brother Frankie Grande’s wedding ceremony

Ariana Grande shared an emotional message for her brother Frankie Grande, following his wedding to husband Hale Leon, during a Star-Wars themed ceremony on May 4, just in time for the celebration of Star Wars Day.

The happy couple tied the knot in Boca Raton, Florida, which was officiated by Ariana and Frankie’s mom Joan Grande, and shared some of their sweet photos on Instagram, with many iconic characters and even lightsabers from the movie.

Ariana described the newly married couple as “Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls,” congratulating them for their union. ”I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games,” she declared.

It’s unclear if the singer attended the ceremony, as she is not present for the official photos. However, she took a moment to share some special words about her brother’s husband,“Hale, i adore you, you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives, thank you for loving him the way that you do, it’s all i’ve ever wanted for him.”

Frankie announced the good news on Instagram writing, “Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”