Ariana Grande is blonde in a new fragrance commercial

Ariana Grande is the face of a new fragrance developed by Ulta Beauty. The 19 year old singer and actress shared some photos and a video, which spotlight her newly dyed blonde hair.

Grande shared several posts to celebrate her new partnership with Ulta Beauty, which is called Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush, and will be released on December 1st. The photos show her posing with her blonde hair and the bottled fragrances, which have a futuristic-looking design and are bottled in white and pink containers.

Grande also shared a video ad of the fragrance, which was shot in a style that’s reminiscent of classic Italian cinema, featuring shots of her riding a Vespa, and wearing a white headscarf and some matching gloves.

“Introducing our first ever fragrance duo: Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush,” Grande captioned the post. “Available online at Ulta.com on Dec 1.”

Grande first debuted her blonde hair at the start of the month, sharing a couple of polaroids that boast her new look from different angles. The new hairstyle appears to be for her role as Glinda in “Wicked,” a role that’s traditionally blode and bubbly. The film based on the successful Broadway production and stars Grande as one of the film’s leads alongside Cynthia Erivo. Her involvement in the film was announced in November of last year.