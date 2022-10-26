Ariana Grande looks stunning in new honey-blonde hair for her role as Glinda in ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is debuting a new hair transformation! The talented singer is preparing for her most exciting role in her acting career, and she is already getting into character with a stunning hair makeover.

The star achieved the perfect honey blonde hair and shared the transformation with her fans and followers on social media, with a casual selfie, captioned “new earrings,” which let’s face it, no one was really looking at the jewelry.

©Ariana Grande on Instagram





Ariana decided to wear her iconic ponytail, and online users pointed out that she matched her eyebrows with a similar shade of blonde to complete the look. The singer seemed to be wearing a casual all-black outfit while showing off her new hair.

This is not the first time Ariana goes blonde, as she previously debuted a lighter shade of blonde during one of her music eras. However she is known for being a brunette for the most part of her music career.

‘Wicked’ is set to be released December 2024, starring Ariana as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, however the two actresses have already shared behind-the-scenes photos during rehearsals, and it seems filming for the production is about to begin.

“I love her, truly,” Erivo said during a recent interview, when asked about her co-star. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.”