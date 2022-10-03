Ariana Grande has sold her impressive Montecito estate for $9.1 million. The singer, actress, and businesswoman bought the house from Ellen Degeneres for $6.75 and made it her own with a few modern updates.

The English Tudor-style home was initially built in Surry, England. It was dismantled, packed, and shipped to California, where it was reconstructed on a 1.3 lot in a coveted part of the unincorporated town in Santa Barbara County.