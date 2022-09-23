Kris Jenner is so rich she forgot she owned a condo in Beverly Hills: ‘That sounds ridiculous’

Kris Jenner is showing how wealthy she really is, after revealing on a new episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ that she forgot about one of the properties she owned in Beverly Hills, California.

The 66-year-old momager gave viewers a glimpse of her condo, however she didn’t give a tour, as she completely forgot she owned the place.

“This is a cute little place if I must say so myself,” she said to Khloé Kardashian during a recent episode of the show, with the new mom asking Kris about the last time she visited the apartment.

Kris went on to explain that she uses the luxury condo as her Christmas “gift wrapping station” and “Santa’s workshop,” indicating that she only visits the place in December. “I kind of forgot it was there,” she said. “That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?”

“I can’t wait to be wealthy enough I forget I have properties somewhere,” Khloé responded in a British accent. “Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills! I forgot about that!”

“I forgot about it!” Kris declared mimicking the same British accent. But it seems the momager bought the apartment with a purpose, as she explained in the confessional that she first bought it to be close to her mom Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and cousin Cici Bussey, as they live nearby.

Kris and Khloé inspected the unused fridge and discover old food and many bottles of champagne. Fans of the show shared their thoughts about the episode, commenting that they “want to be as rich as Kris Jenner that I forget I have a condo in Beverly Hills and endless rounds of champagne.”