Kris Jenner loses an art auction after stopping at $360,0000

Kris Jenner knows when enough is enough. The momager recently stopped by Howie Mandel and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz’s podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” and mid-episode, she found herself in the middle of a bidding war for an art piece in London. Kris had an assistant named Matt on the phone making bids with her approval, which started at $160,000.



©Howie Mandel Does Stuff





The intense bidding continued with Kris raising the bid in increments of $10,000- $20,000, once it got to $260,000 she said no. “I would have gone to 250,” she said before quickly changing her mind. “What do you think?” She asked the room. “Just say 280.”

The fine artist’s company Sotheby’s was doing the live auction, the bidding continued with Kris going from $290k to $310k to $330k to $360k. Once it reached $370k, Kris finally stopped bidding. The still life painting was by Anna Weyant, a Canadian-born, New York-based artist whose figurative paintings blend influence from the Dutch Golden Age with contemporary popular culture and social media. Weyant has 82 followers on Instagra and she shared a portion of the large 48”x38” oil painting, which shows a basket of eggs, a loaf of bread with a knife in it, and some fish. The piece ended up selling for $466,000. “Stop it, 466, for eggs?” Kris said reacting to the news. “Wow okay.”



The 66-year-old said she trades and sells art and “loves it and has done well.” She went on to reveal that Kendall Jenner was the person that got her into it. “Oh she collects beautiful art, and she’s taught me a lot. She buys things for a feeling, and that’s what I had with this artist, I just loved her work,” Kris explained.

As the episode continued, Howie tried to get Kris to reveal how much money she has spent on an art piece, but she refused, joking that he was going to ask how much is in her bank account next.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kris, who reportedly wants Kylie Jenner to “slow down” with her spending habits, said she enjoys carrying around cash so that she can leave people good tips. “I think it’s really nice to give somebody a cash tip if you appreciate the service that they’re providing. So if I’m at a restaurant and I leave a tip for lunch then I’ll also maybe give the waitress like a 100 bucks,” she said. “It’s just nice to be able to tip somebody.” You can watch the full episode below.

