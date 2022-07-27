Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom says she could’ve asked him to have a baby instead of Tristan Thompson

If you’ve been wondering what Lamar Odom thinks about Khloé Kardashian having another child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, look no further. On Wednesday, Page Six shared an exclusive clip of her ex-husband sharing his thoughts, admitting that he would have been happy to help her expand her family instead of the serial cheater.



When asked by the paparazzi how he felt about the news the first thing the former LA Laker asked was, “well are they going to be together?” Once he got the info that they planned it before “the second or third cheating scandal” Odom seemed aloof to the scandal involving Maralee Nichols. “Oh, he got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby?” He said before adding, “She could have hollered at me for that!” The 42-year-old ended his shady comment with a laugh.

Odom has been very open when it comes to his lost love with Koko. Last year in July on The Megan Pormer Show, he complimented his “incredible, beautiful” and “powerful” ex-wife. He explained that he still “loves” her and thinks about her every day, admitting he would get back together with her “in a heartbeat.”



Then in February of 2022, while he was on Celebrity Big Brother, he said he was going to try his “damndest” to reach out to Khloé and apologize for everything he put her through, preferably over dinner. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on, and people change,” he said. He even said he has trouble sleeping sometimes because he thinks about her at night.

Koko hasn’t responded publicly to Odom’s pleas, and she likely won’t address his offer to help her reproduce. After all, she already has a second child on the way via surrogate, assuming it already hasn’t been born. TMZ’s insider said on July 13th that the birth was “imminent, within days” or already happened. A week after the news, Tristan was spotted partying all around Europe and the UK, later holding hands with a mystery woman after a night of clubbing in Mykonos, Greece.



After TMZ broke the news, a representative for Khloé confirmed it to People. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” they said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the source continued. They went on to ask for “kindness and privacy” so that Khloé “can focus on her family.”