Priyanka Chopra rocked the perfect beach outfits for her 40th birthday bash

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra and her hubby, Nick Jonas celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo, Mexico. The couple gathered some of their closest friends and family to enjoy this special occasion. The two Hollywood stars took to Instagram to share some of the best moment from their trip, which featured photos of them being affectionate﻿ and others with their family and of course, with their new baby girl Malti, who is now 6 months old.

The ‘Quantico’ actress reached this milestone birthday looking absolutely radiant and showing us how to rock a truly tropical island style. Over the weekend, she was seen posing at the pool wearing a white crochet I.AM.GIA outfit, luxe leather slides by Gia Borghini and a tropical Acacia bikini. Needless to say, the former Miss World looked vacay hot!

©Priyanka Chopra





Her I.AM.GIA white/cream crochet set consisted of an Alix Top ($60) and an Alix Skirt, ($75). She completed this perfect beach outfit with a pair of double trap platform sandals from the Italian designer brand, Gia Borghini (Style: Perni 11 in Shell, $445 - Available at Nordstrom + Shopbop). She then accesorized the look with matching white sunglasses to complete her summer monochrome style.

Priyanka vacay looks also included this stunning tropical Acacia bikini from the brand’s “Sorry in Advance x Acacia” Collection, designed in collab with Evan Mock. If you want to get this look, the Geneva Top in Waimea, $119 and Echo Bottom in Waimea, $114 are both available on their site and you can pair these with a fab pair of orange, ﻿Dezi sunglasses ($65) and an adorable Adornmonde gold radko pearl necklace ($165).