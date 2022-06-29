Shakira teaches Nick Jonas some belly dancing moves: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Shakira is taking some time to teach some dance moves to Nick Jonas, after she was impressed with the singer’s salsa moves, with both judges surprising the audience with an unexpected salsa demonstration, the Colombian artist is now showing off her iconic belly dancing moves and encouraging the famous Jonas brother to give it a try.

“The difference when your hips don’t lie vs when your hips DO lie,” Nick wrote on Instagram, posting a video of the hilarious moment, after Shakira challenged him to do a belly roll. “See, my body doesn’t do that,” Nick responded to the singer.

Fans of both stars are thrilled with their interaction on the show, with one person writing “Your hips don’t lie Nick, come on show us some belly rolls,” while someone else commented “You look great trying it,” adding “I can finally say I can do something Nick can’t.”

Nick’s wife Priyanka went on to share the video on social media, supporting her husband and laughing about his attempt at belly dancing. “A for effort baby,” she wrote, adding a laughing-out-loud emoji.

Fans of the show are definitely loving the judges’ friendship, with Nick writing in a different post “Have you been practicing your moves?” and encouraging vieweres to watch the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, speculations surrounding the split between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue, and the singer’s former brother-in-law assures that he knows the truth. Roberto Garcia, the ex-boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, told Spanish media outlet EsDiariothat the problems between the Colombian global sensation and the soccer player began for money.