Priyanka Chopra shares a rare photo of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter

Priyanka Chopra has shared another rare image of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter. On Thursday, the actress celebrated her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra’s birthday, and she shared an adorable photo of the three generations. While the baby, Malti Marie’s face was not visible, the back of her head looks adorable.



The actress captioned the sweet post, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!” “Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani” she added. Nick showed love in the comments leaving a heart eyes emoji and a birthday cake emoji.



Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl on January 15 via surrogate, according to multiple outlets. The name Malti Marie is a nod to their mothers, Madhu Malti, and Denise Marie. Her daughter spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles before going home in May.

On Mothers Day, she shared a touching post holding her daughter while Nick held her tiny hand. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she wrote in the caption. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” she added.

