Britney Spears deletes her Instagram after drama with her mom and brother

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari. The singer did not warn fans before she took some space from the app, so everyone is asking, “why?” Of course, it’s not the first time Britney has deleted the account, but it came after she shut down reports her brother was invited to the wedding, and after her mom, Lynne Spears, left a seemingly shady comment.



Britney has been sharing whatever she wants on Instagram. From tasteful nudes to stories of her conservatorship, it’s Britney’s world. On Wednesday, she reposted a motivational video with a voiceover that said, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” “Just saying !!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the clip

The video must have triggered Lynne because she left a comment that featured an eye-roll emoji. In screenshots posted by Page Six, the 67-year-old commented, “You have got to be kidding me!!.” Along with the sassy emoji. According to the outlet she deleted the comment within minutes, but of course, screenshots live forever.

Britney also deleted her profile after setting the record straight in regards to her brother Byran. It was reported that Bryan was the only person from her family to receive an invitation to the wedding, but he couldn’t go because his daughter graduated from elementary school. However, Britney shut that down quickly, “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years” She wrote on Instagram, per Page Six.

“If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and [our] mom [Lynne Spears] do as you literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home,” she continued, adding, “you hurt me and you know it !!!”

Bryan’s girlfriend had reportedly said he “felt terrible” missing the wedding, but according to Britney, she has two words for him. “And I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say ‘F*** YOU !!!’” She added. “I know you’re blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me.”



As for the people who did get the invitation to the wedding? Many members of Asghari’s family were in attendance including his sisters. Britney’s children and family were not there, but she was surrounded by her famous friends like Paris Hilton,Madonna, Selena Gomez,Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.