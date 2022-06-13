Why Britney Spears’ brother wasn’t at her wedding even though he was invited

Britney Spears’ family was noticeably missing from her and Sam Asghari’swedding on Thursday. While the singer reportedly did not invite her mother Lynne or sister Jamie Lynne Spears, her big brother Bryan did get an invitation. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend because his daughter had a special ceremony of her own.



Britney’s brother Bryan is 45 years old, and he has a daughter named Sophia Alexandra “Lexie” Spears whom he shares with his ex-wife Graciella Sanchez. Unfortunately, Bryan was not able to see Britney walk down the aisle because Lexie was graduating from elementary school. While elementary school graduations aren’t usually celebrated too hard, Lexi made a special speech.

A source told Page Six, “Both ceremonies were around the same time. Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech.” “He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl,” the insider added.



Following the graduation, Bryan’s girlfriend shared the big news on their joint Instagram account. “Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you,” Conklin captioned the post.

