Britney Spears sings ‘Vogue’ with Madonna, Selena Gomez, and more iconic moments at her wedding

There’s no doubt Britney Spears had the wedding of the century with husband Sam Asghari, with many iconic guests present at her celebration. From walking herself down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s song ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,’ showing her independence, to having her wedding dress designed by none other than Donatella Versace, there were many incredible moments at her fairytale wedding.

However one of the most iconic moments involves Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, showing how much fun they were having during the group photos, by signing a snippet of Madonna’s 1990 classic song ‘Vogue.’

britney, paris hilton, madonna, donatella versace, drew barrymore and selena gomez singing ‘vogue’, iconic pic.twitter.com/EKSPrPMlaD — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 10, 2022

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!!” Britney revealed. The sweet moment was shared by Donatella Versace and the group of celebrity friends can be seen singing before posing. Madonna and Britney also made headlines for recreating their 2003 kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Paris Hilton also revealed that she was offered to DJ for President Biden on the same day, however she wanted to show support for Britney and decided to skip the presidential meeting, and she even performed her 2005 hit ‘Stars Are Blind.’

The wedding was filled with pop culture moments, as Britney also danced to her own song ‘Toxic’ with Madonna and Selena. The new bride seemed to be having the time of her life dancing with her guests and sharing a hug with Madonna at one point of the night.

“WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED” Britney wrote on Instagram, describing it as “the most spectacular day !!!” and revealing that she “was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED.”

“I had a panic attack and then got it together,” she continued, “the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock.”

“Drew Barrymore my girl crush and Selena Gomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed Madonna again and we danced into the night with Paris Hilton … Thank you Donatella Versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful,” Britney concluded.