Inside look at Britney Spears’ wedding dress designed by Donatella Versace

Britney Spears captured everyone’s attention during her fairytale wedding on Thursday, which included a Cinderella-style carriage covered in flowers, celebrity guests and the most stunning wedding gown fit for a princess, designed exclusively for the iconic singer by Donatella Versace.

©Donatella Versace





The fashion icon, who also attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, revealed her experience designing the gown for Britney’s big day, featuring a portrait neckline, a trail of pearl buttons down the back, and a front slit, accompanied by a silk tulle veil, a silk satin trim, and matching satin pumps.

“Britney’s wedding dress was a dream to design,” Donatella confessed. “The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons.”

©Donatella Versace





The dress took 700 hours to make and was hand-crafted in the Versace Atelier, as the Italian designer detailed, sharing a video of the making of the dress, taking measurements, and putting the final touches.

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour.”

©Donatella Versace





She also described the celebration as “the most magical day,” joined by her closest celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna. “Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman. Congratulations Britney, we love you,” Donatella added in reference to the special guests.