Britney Spears says she made out with Ben Affleck: ‘I actually forgot’

Jennifer Lopez might have questions for her husband, Ben Affleck, tonight because Britney Spears is kissing and telling. The singer may have already released her memoir, but juicy memories are still coming. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share an old photo with Affleck and Diane Warren, and she revealed in the caption that she made out with the Batman star that night.

Ben and Britney in 1999

In the now-deleted post, the “Lucky” singer wrote, “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago.” “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night,” she revealed. Spears explained she “honestly forgot,” adding “damn that’s crazy.”

To the disappointment of many, Britney did not share any other details, but she said she wished she could. “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl,” the 42-year-old continued. “Psss I actually forgot !!!” the recently divorced star reiterated.

Page Six notes that the photo is from 1999.



Britney Spears and her famous smooches

It’s not the first time Spears has talked about famous lips she’s kissed. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, she opened up about a steamy night with Colin Farrell.





The singer detailed a two-week-long passionate rendezvous with the In Bruges star. They got connected after her split from Justin Timberlake, which she said left her heart broken. After Timberlake allegedly slept with six or seven girls since they officially broke up, she decided it was time to move on.

A club promoter connected her with Farrell, and she described their time together as a “Brawl.” “Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she wrote.

She also talked about her first kiss with Timberlake while filming The Mickey Mouse Club. “[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me,” she recalled in the book. “A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

