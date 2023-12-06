Is Britney Spears going to reconcile with her dad Jamie?

Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is going through it. The 71-year-old has been in the hospital for weeks and TMZ reported Tuesday that he had to have his leg amputated because of a massive infection. The problems reportedly stem from a knee replacement he had in the mid-2000s.



Jamie reportedly had 5 unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection on his leg and doctors decided amputation was the only option. The outlet reported that he is not doing well and has “other ailments” that have been downcast because of the conservatorship, which the outlet says he thinks is “terribly unfair.”

The outlet claimed Britney’s feelings have “softened” towards him, and even thought about sending him money to help.

However, there has been contradictory information, with a source telling Page Six she will “never forgive him for the abuses and trauma he caused.”

Amid the conflicting reports, Britney shared some old photos with her children, who she shares with Kevin Federline, which included a photo with Jamie.

The reports come amid Britney’s reunion with her mom Lynne, and her brother Bryan. TMZ published photos showing Lynne leaving her long time manager/ bestie Cade Hudson’s home the morning after the birthday party, suggesting a sleepover. The outlet also claims that Britney is in communication again with her little sister Jamie Lynne. “Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family,” a source told PEOPLE.

Britney and Lynne’s reconcilation

Last month in November, Lynne shared a gallery of photos showing items Britney mentioned in her memoir “The Woman in Me.” The singer wrote that her family threw away a lot of the personal items she had at her mother’s house while she was in a mental health facility in 2019.

Some of the items Britney noticed were missing from the Louisiana home were the Madame Alexander dolls she collected as a little girl, three years’ worth of her writing, and “a binder full of poetry that had real meaning.”

In an attempt to prove she did not throw them away, and also reach out to her daughter, Lynne shared photographic evidence on Instagram. In the mix was the black binder, and the dolls they collected. “I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” she wrote in the caption. “Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to.” “Please let me know and know how much I love you!” she concluded.

People gave Lynne heat in the comments for making the post publicly but it seems like it worked! When she caught up with photographers at the airport after their reunion at her birthday, she told them it was “wonderful” to spend time with her daughter, and Britney is “happy.”

Photos from the celebration quickly made there way around social media. “Happy birthday to you @britneyspears I am so happy you and your Momma are together at last,” a photo said with Britney resting her head on her mom’s shoulder. “Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom, and bonds that will never be broken.”

Time will tell if Jamie gets the invite for her 43rd.