Paris Hilton waited a month before learning how to change her newborn’s diaper

Paris Hilton’s motherhood journey continues to make headlines, and her recent revelation about avoiding diaper duty for her son Phoenix has stirred up conversations. Last month, the hotel heiress surprised fans with her second child, London, born via surrogate with husband Carter Reum. But unless Paris has had a change of heart, she is probably not changing the newborn’s diapers.

Season two of Paris’reality show, “Paris in Love” dropped on Peacock last Thursday, and she confessed in episode three that she had never changed her son’s diaper, who was a month old.

The revelation occurred during a conversation with her sister, Nicki Hilton, a mother of three. “Should I learn how to change his diaper?” she asked her younger sister.

Despite it being Paris’ birthday, the 42-year-old was willing to get her hands dirty for her son. “I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you,” Paris told her then-newborn son. “Anything for Phoenix,” she added. You’ve never done it?” Nicki asked. “No,” Paris confirmed.

With the help of her nanny Jean, Paris went into the poo diaper, but not after gagging first. “I’m scared,” she admitted. “Be gentle, gentle. Get in the little crevices,” her nanny said. She also offered advice, encouraging her to talk to him.

“That was half you doing it by yourself,” Nicki quipped. After Paris’ brave feat, Nicki said in a one-on-one, “She wasn’t one to really talk about having a baby. But motherhood… You’ve got to get your hands a little dirty.”

Predictably, Paris’ admission has sparked discussion on social media. “I think it’s strange how Paris Hilton is having babies by surrogate and throwing them to her nanny. How is your child a month old and you changed 1 diaper,” someone wrote on Twitter.

It’s no surprise, that Paris is caching heat. Even her son Phoenix has been the target of online criticism for the size of his head. She told People she was “heartbroken” over the comments. “I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby,” she said. “You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel,” Paris added, “And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him.”

Paris opened up about her decision to find a surrogate on the first episode of the show, “I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”