Why Kourtney Kardashian is ingesting placenta after giving birth to son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing her health journey with a new addition to her diet. The reality star is sharing the health benefits of ingesting her placenta, following the birth of her son Rocky. Kourtney welcomed her new baby with her husband Travis Barker and has shared her journey as a mom, including her eating habits.

The famous Kardashian revealed that she has been ingesting her “juicy placenta,” explaining that she wanted her fans and followers to know about the benefits. “I wanted to share something I found super helpful for postpartum recovery,” she wrote on social media.

She posted a photo of her “Mommy made encapsulation,” and listed some of the positive aspects of ingesting it, including higher energy levels, less chance of postpartum depression, apart from increasing milk supply, helping with losing baby weight faster, reduced postnatal bleeding, higher iron levels, among other benefits.

Kourtney referred to the supplements that include the hormones in the placenta, and mentioned a prank played by her and Kim Kardashian during the early seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ “Kim and I decide to marinate some juicy placenta and cook it up and serve it to everyone for dinner,” Kourtney said at the time.

The reality star also shared her pregnancy journey, including a health scare previous to her birth. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she detailed back in September.