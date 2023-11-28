Kourtney Kardashian kicks off Christmas with adorable ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are gearing up for Christmas. She announced the start of “Elf Season” with various photos, sharing a look at the holiday decorations inside her home. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also shared a look at her own holiday decorations, which included a look at Kourtney’s newborn baby’s own little elf.

The photos were shared on her Instagram stories, and showed a homemade elf display that showed four different Elf on The Shelf dolls, a tradition that her family has followed over the past years. “Elf Sledding Now Open,” read the top of the display.

Jenner shared a look at all of her Elves in her home, listing the names of her 13 grandchildren. “It took me a few minutes to get this in order, but look what I have from Elf on the Shelf!” she said, namechecking all of the kids’ names. “And baby Rocky!” she says near the end of the video, unable to contain her excitement. “It’s time!!!” reads the text over the post. “We love our adorable elves!”

©Kris Jenner



A look at Kris Jenner’s Elves

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son earlier this month. A source revealed to PEOPLE that Kardashian was “over the moon” regarding the birth of her baby, even if the pregnancy was more complicated than expected. “She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed."

What is Elf on the Shelf?

Elf on the Shelf is a new and increasingly popular Christmas tradition, one that’s been taken up by many celebrities. It’s a story and a game where kids are included, revealing that Santa’s Elves fly between the North Pole and kids’ home over the month of December. The elves hide in sneaky spots in people’s homes and sometimes get up to mischief, allowing for them to express their creativity.