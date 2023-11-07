Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their baby: Report

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy last June. The couple had been searching for a baby for months, and were excited to share the good news with the world. A few weeks ago, the parents received a health scare, which they addressed on a statement, and are now celebrating the birth of their child, an event that has been reported on by various news outlets.

©@kourtneykardash



Kardashian’s baby shower

TMZ reports that Kardashian has given birth to their child and that some family members have stopped by the hospital to visit them. Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, were reportedly seen visiting at the Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai hospital.

Still, the parents have yet to announce the news or share images of their newborn. Their statements will likely be released at some point soon, with Barker claiming that the birth of his baby was imminent in a previous interview, while also revealing the name.

©GettyImages



Barker and Kardashian

Barker was featured on Toby Morse’s podcast One Life One Chance, where he revealed his baby’s name. “There was a benefit concert in Haiwai that we were gonna do but that was the week where Rocky was going to be born,” said Travis. Morse immedeately asked if Rocky’s full name was Rocky Thirteen Barker, which Barker confirmed.

A dream come true

The baby’s arrival marks Kardashian’s third child and Barker’s second, and is a dream the couple has been pursuing for some time now. Over the past couple of years, Kardashian has been vocal about how difficult its been to get pregnant at 44 years old, undergoing various In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) sessions and multiple natural remedies that were taxing on her body.

©@kourtneykardash



Kardashian has been candid about her struggles in getting pregnant

In early September, while on the pregnancy’s third trimester, Kardashian had to undergo emergency surgery due to a complication. While she steered clear of any details, she revealed that the intervention was terrifying. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote on social media. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”