Why Kourtney Kardashian didn’t attend Kim Kardashian’s birthday party following feud

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday over the weekend. The reality star and businesswoman was surrounded by her closest friends and family members, during an exclusive dinner and private party in Beverly Hills. The Kardashian-Jenner family posed for pictures together, however, fans were quick to notice that one member of the clan was missing.

Kourtney Kardashian was not able to attend Kim’s birthday party, and while many started to wonder if things were good between the two sisters following their recent feud, Kim made sure to explain that they are still on good terms after patching things up during the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends,” Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing some pics from the event, and posing with her mom Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

“Thank you for all the birthday love,” she added, “and Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.” Kourtney is currently pregnant with her first baby with Travis Barker, and as she prepares to welcome her child, the reality star is on bed rest.

Kourtney also assured their followers that everything is good between them, sharing a sweet message to Kim. “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood,” Kourtney wrote, “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”