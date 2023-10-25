Jennifer Lopez does her best Kardashian impersonation in new viral video

Jennifer Lopez is doing her best Kardashian impersonation with a group of Kylie Jenner’s friends. The Hollywood star has been out and about the last few days, celebrating her recent fashion collaboration with Intimissimi, and having the time of her life in Las Vegas. And while she has been busy, she also took a moment to recreate a hilarious video.

JLo can be seen in the video with Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, her friend Carter Gregory, and her former assistant Victoria Villarroel. Jennifer and their celebrity friends decided to recreate a 2014 viral Youtube parody video, starring animated characters inspired by Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The video quickly became a pop culture reference, as it references some of the conversations the famous family had during their time on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ The three sisters can be seen having a discussion about orange soda, and JLo and her group used the audio from the video for their latest TikTok.

The hilarious video has been recreated multiple times even by the Kardashians themselves, with Kourtney previously using the audio with her kids. JLo also did a second video for TikTok, giving her best poses while dressing up and modeling with her friends.

Apart from creating fun content, Jennifer has been giving fans some incredible fashion moments, including her latest special appearance at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The actress decided to wear an elegant white ensemble, which consisted of a maxi skirt paired with an elegant blazer. She added a fun touch to her outfit, by wearing a sparkly black top and a silver statement necklace.