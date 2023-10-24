Jennifer Lopez had the time of her life dancing to Usher and Adele in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez made the most out of her recent trip to Las Vegas. The Hollywood star documented some of her favorite moments from Friday and Saturday night, where she enjoyed Usher and Adele’s performance, showing off some of her dance moves while partying with her closest friends, with many wondering if she is teasing a possible residency following the release of her new album.

The 54-year-old singer also enjoyed one of her Delola cocktails and shared some clips of singing along to Usher’s hit song ‘Burn’ on Friday. This is not the first time that a celebrity has attended the singer’s residency, as Doja Cat and Jessica Alba were previously spotted at the venue, watching the show and having a sweet moment with the singer.

Then on Saturday Jennifer proved that she is also a big fan of Adele, as she shared a clip singing along to her hit song ‘Someone Like You’ while attending her residency. The singer spotted JLo in the crowd and shouted “Love you JLo,” to which she replied “Love you too Adele.”

The star looked stunning during her night out in Vegas, wearing an all-black ensemble and a statement gold necklace and matching earrings. She also wore strappy heels and styled her hair in an updo, rocking her signature soft glam makeup look, which included a pink lip.

“I just imagine those people going to see Usher and Adele and you right there in the crowd ahhhhh double treat,” one person commented on the video, while someone else wrote, “Another Vegas residency coming soon?!” adding, “You’re truly living your best life.”