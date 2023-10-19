Jennifer Lopez©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez steps out in one of her signature looks for date night with Ben Affleck

Jennifer seemed to be celebrating her latest fashion launch in collaboration with Intimissimi, which happens to be inspired by her upcoming album.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is reminding fans of one of her signature looks. The Hollywood star wore a cozy and stylish ensemble during her latest outing with Ben Affleck, with many quickly comparing her look to her portrayal of Ramona Vega in the 2019 Oscar-nominated film ‘Hustlers.’

The 54-year-old actress and singer stepped out in a white coat after having a fun night at Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. JLo paired the look with a pair of wide-leg jeans and white heeled platforms, styling her hair in loose waves and rocking hoop earrings and large sunglasses.

EXC Jennifer Lopez, Ben Afleck©GrosbyGroup

The chic coat was also cinched with a skinny white belt, featuring a puffy collar. Jennifer also wore statement rings, while Ben Affleck went for a more classic look, which consisted of a black suit and matching shoes. The pair are always looking stylish no matter the occasion, most recently sharing a sweet moment at a flea market in LA.

EXC Jennifer Lopez, Ben Afleck©GrosbyGroup

Jennifer seemed to be celebrating her latest fashion launch in collaboration with Intimissimi, which happens to be inspired by her upcoming album ‘This Is Me… Now.’ The actress showed off her modeling skills in her latest photoshoot for the brand, wearing multiple pieces of the lingerie line, including a lace-lined set in champagne and a matching robe, a two-piece lace bra, and panty set, as well as a laced bodysuit.

Jennifer Lopez©GrosbyGroup

She also modeled other designs, including a black ensemble and a green set, known to be meaningful for her, as she has previously expressed that the color green is her “lucky color.” “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she said in a previous newsletter.

